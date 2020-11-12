Surprised that Kanye West didn’t get too far in the 2020 presidential election with his name on the ballot? Probably not, but it sounds as if he certainly was. After receiving just 60,000 votes, West is warning his inner circle that he might leave America forever — because we “don’t deserve him.”

A source exclusively tells OK! that the rapper, 43, is licking his wounds and is a sore loser: “Kanye isn’t a rational person. He honestly thought he had a chance of getting millions of votes. The end result was humiliating.”

He’s also apparently steaming over the fact that Joe Biden took the win over incumbent Donald Trump. “Not only did Kanye lose, his political mentor, President Trump, lost too and now Kanye is threatening to leave America,” the insider adds. “Kanye was sure Trump would win.”

Furthermore — as OK! reported first — West was counting on getting some practical experience under Trump’s guidance. “When Trump started his second term, Kanye was expecting a position in the cabinet before Kanye would run again in 2024. He doesn’t understand what went wrong and he wants out because we don’t deserve him.”

However, while West may be ready to pack his bags, he has a wife and family to think about, and they likely aren’t going to be on board with leaving the U.S.

“There is no way Kim [Kardashian] and the kids are moving to a new country, because her husband’s feeling were hurt,” a Kardashian source tells OK!. “Kim is used to these outbursts and finds ignoring them is the best way to handle him. After a while Kanye gets distracted by something else and moves on, which is a good thing because Kanye is not a good loser.”

Pals add that Kardashian and the family are trying to distract him as much as possible, but are nervous as to what will happen as we get closer and closer to Inauguration Day. That will be when every celebrity West is secretly obsessed with —i.e., Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, John Legend — all turn up in D.C. to support the new President, which will no doubt cause his head to explode.