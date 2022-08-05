John Legend Reveals Friendship With Kanye West 'Became Too Much,' Forced To End It

"I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," the Grammy Award winner continued, referring to backing President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons," the father-of-two noted. "I wasn't alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven't been close since then."