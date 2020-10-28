President Donald Trump‘s campaign website, donaldjtrump.com, was briefly hacked on Tuesday, October 27, in a cryptocurrency scam.

The “About” page on the website was changed on Tuesday afternoon by hackers, claiming that the president was involved in the origin of the coronavirus and in manipulating elections.

“this site was seized,” the hackers began. “the world has had enough of the fake news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j. trump. it is time to allow the world to know truth.”

They claimed that “multiple devices” had been compromised, which gave them “full access to trump and relatives.”

“we have evidence that completely discredits mr trump as a president. proving his criminal involvement and cooperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections. the US citizens have no choice,” they added. “Today is the day — the world can decide if they want to know the truth or not.”

The Trump hackers then left two Monero addresses, one for “yes, share the data” and one for “no, do not share the data.” They explained that they would oblige the request of whichever link received the most cryptocurrency.

Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s Director of Communications, put out a statement once the site had been restored.

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack,” he wrote on Twitter. “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

.@realDonaldTrump's campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up: pic.twitter.com/Kjc2ELSdAV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

The alarm was first raised by Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler on Twitter, who wrote, “@realDonaldTrump‘s campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up.” The website was returned to its normal state within minutes.

According to TechCrunch, the hackers likely gained access to the webserver backend and inserted JavaScript to create a parody of the FBI’s “this site has been seized” message.

This is not the first time Trump has been hacked during this campaign. His Twitter account was recently taken over by someone who guessed that his password was “maga2020!” Ethical hacker Victor Gevers got into his account after four tries thanks to the not to subtle password and lack of two-step verification. The hacker also gained access to his account in 2016, when he guessed his password was the President’s Apprentice catchphrase, “yourefired.”

Trump recently said, “Nobody gets hacked. To get hacked you need somebody with 197 IQ and he needs about 15% of your password.”

However, his hotel chains have been hacked twice before — once over a year long period in 2014 and 2015 and again in 2016 and 2017.

His business legally had to file notices with state regulators after each breach. During both hacking incidents, guests at Trump’s hotels had their credit card data stolen. The second hotel hack was blamed on Sabre, which is a third-party booking system. During that hack, guest names, emails, phone numbers and more personal data was exposed.