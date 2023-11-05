Victoria Beckham Declined to 'Do Her Own Documentary' Because She Won't Dive Into Marital Issues With Husband David

The mother-of-four briefly spoke out about the scandal in Beckham, admitting that the situation caused her to "resent" her husband despite his insistence that the rumors weren't true.

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she shared in the documentary. "It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest."

