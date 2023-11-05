Victoria Beckham Declined to 'Do Her Own Documentary' Because She Won't Dive Into Marital Issues With Husband David
Victoria Beckham has reportedly been approached to star in her own documentary after appearing alongside her soccer legend husband, David, in the hit Netflix docuseries Beckham.
However, the project hit a snag as one topic is off limits — the former Spice Girls singer does not want to deeply discuss their past marital issues as old cheating rumors continue to resurface.
David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999 and share four children: sons Brooklyn, 24 Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, and their 12-year-old daughter Harper.
Their marriage was rocked in 2004 when model Rebecca Loos , who used to work as the 48-year-old athlete's personal assistant, claimed she'd had an affair with him. And while executives want to delve into the rumors and media coverage that followed, a source spilled that Victoria made it clear that the "subject is closed."
Rebecca is one of several women who have said they've been romantically involved with the soccer player during his 24-year marriage, but neither David nor Victoria have confirmed whether the affairs actually took place.
"Victoria feels she’s already said everything she’s going to say on the matter," the source added. "She won’t dignify Rebecca’s allegations by addressing them. The less said, the better."
The mother-of-four briefly spoke out about the scandal in Beckham, admitting that the situation caused her to "resent" her husband despite his insistence that the rumors weren't true.
"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she shared in the documentary. "It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest."
As OK! previously reported, Rebecca recently asked her Instagram followers if they would like her to "speak out" or "stay silent" about her side of the story — a move that supposedly unnerved Victoria.
"Posh has been rocked by Rebecca’s cryptic posts and is petrified she’s gearing-up to unleash more bombshells that could potentially destroy not only her marriage, but Brand Beckham," an insider dished earlier this year. "Posh thought that finally speaking out would put an end to the chapter once and for all, not prompt Rebecca to retaliate, which has understandably filled her with anxiety over not only what else she could say, but having to relive the worst chapter of her life."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Victoria's decision not to do her own documentary.