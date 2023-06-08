Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Rock Coordinating '70s Inspired Looks in L.A. After Moving Into New Home
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were feeling groovy while running errands in Los Angeles.
Although the Hollywood power couple each flew solo on Wednesday, June 7, while going about their busy days, both Affleck and Lopez made sure to coordinate their '70s inspired ensembles for the sunny California day.
The "On The Floor" singer — who was going furniture shopping — rocked a pair of flared corduroy pants paired with a loose white T-shirt, a set of gold hoops and her signature platform heels. Meanwhile, her hubby wore a funky plaid jacket over a blue button-up shirt, black jeans and a pair of sneakers while leaving an office building.
Their busy, mid-week days come as the Good Will Hunting actor and the Latin superstar finally purchased a $60 million Beverly Hills home after a tireless two-year search.
The married duo reportedly paid $60,850,000 cash for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property that includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — with a hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room.
The real estate development has most likely been a welcomed change, as the pair has been needing as much room as possible for Affleck's kiddos, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex Marc Anthony — who have all moved in together.
- Ben Affleck Indulges in McDonald's Breakfast Despite Jennifer Lopez Keeping a 'Healthy Home'
- Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Intense Run Through California Neighborhood as Kids Grow Closer to Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Garner Feels 'Slighted' as Her Kids Spend More Time With 'Cool' Jennifer Lopez: Source
"Seraphina and Emme are especially tight," a source explained of their tight knit blended brood. "It’s great that Ben has a stable home where his kids feel comfortable.”
A big part of their new happy home will be maintaining healthy habits, as the "Get Right" vocalist has been influencing her spouse to maintain better self care regimens. "There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns," an insider spilled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days," the source continued. "Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Affleck and Lopez running errands.