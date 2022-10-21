Cheers To 'Midnights!' Celebrate The Mayhem Of Taylor Swift's Newest Album Release With A Classy Cocktail

Swift's newest album dropped on Friday, October 21, with a series of 13 tracks retelling the story of the 32-year-old's crucial "sleepless nights" throughout her lifetime.

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," the award-winning artist tweeted regarding her 10th studio album. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now."

Of course the beauty queen couldn't stop there, as she dropped a "3am Edition" album with seven additional songs just three hours after the initial iconic release.