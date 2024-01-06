John Mayer Declares He 'Absolutely' Wants to Get Married as He Claims to Have a 'Reliance Kink'

"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," Mayer, who is known for his romances with A-listers such as Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, declared.

"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me,” the musician explained.