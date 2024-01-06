John Mayer Declares He 'Absolutely' Wants to Get Married as He Claims to Have a 'Reliance Kink'
Is John Mayer, 46, finally going to settle down?
On the latest episode of Kelly Rizzo’s “Comfort Food” podcast, which will be released on Sunday January 7, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer spilled his romantic hopes for the future.
"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," Mayer, who is known for his romances with A-listers such as Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston, declared.
"You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me,” the musician explained.
“'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.' You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up," he explained.
Rizzo replied, "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'"
Mayer agreed, noting, "Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? YES."
This is not the first time Mayer has expressed his want to tie the know, as he previously spoke on Andy Cohen’s show Andy Cohen Live about his personal goals in 2021.
"That would be — that would complete all of it," he told his pal. "And I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children… My dad was 50 when he had me. I think if I work backwards, it's 50. Forty-eight, 50."
As OK! previously reported, in 2022, Cohen spilled about Mayer’s emotional side despite his player reputation.
"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," he said on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'"
"He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship,’” the Bravo icon added. “Just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say."
Mayer himself debunked his alleged womanizer ways by claiming he doesn’t "date that much" while on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,” Mayer explained.
“That is what that is. That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine,” he said. “Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”
