John Mayer and Kat Stickler Split After Romance 'Fizzled Out'
June 24 2026, Published 3:54 a.m. ET
John Mayer and Kat Stickler have reportedly gone their separate ways after months of dating.
An insider recently told US Weekly that the former couple “are no longer seeing each other and split a few months ago.” According to the source, the main reason behind their abrupt breakup was that their romance “just fizzled out.”
Kat Stickler and John Mayer's Busy Schedules Might Have Led to Their Split
Per the source, Stickler and Mayer's demanding schedules clashed frequently, leaving them with little time to spend together.
"They realized they have very different lifestyles," the source stated to the outlet, before insisting that "it wasn’t a dramatic split."
The insider also claimed that despite deciding to part ways, they "are still friends." Their friendship stemmed from the fact that their romance "was a lot of fun while it lasted," albeit for a brief time.
The source noted that the content creator and the pop singer were "never going to be a serious thing."
According to the insider, a major reason for that was that “Kat was always hesitant [about] bringing her daughter around someone she was dating.”
As a result, the flames of their romance eventually sort of died out, and both parties decided it would be better to end their relationship and just remain friends.
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Earlier Reports Suggested That Kat Stickler and John Mayer Were 'Getting Serious'
The news of Stickler and Mayer's split has caused some confusion among fans, as earlier reports suggested that the former couple were "getting serious" and had started to see a future together.
A source relayed to US Weekly last December that the "Waiting On the World to Change" singer was looking forward to laying down his roots at this period of his life.
"John is at a point in his life where he is ready to settle down and is looking to seriously date," the source said.
They added that the former couple had "spent Thanksgiving weekend together," and Stickler had reportedly "been introduced to some of John’s friends."
Stickler and Mayer were first romantically linked together in October last year after they were spotted out and about in New York City on a few cozy dates, per DeuxMoi.
They were seen together for the first time in a private members-only club, where an eyewitness described their meeting as "a first date, maybe a second date."
The former couple was also seen enjoying a dinner date the next night at the Flyfish Club in Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Although Stickler confessed to her followers shortly after their dates that she was single, romance rumors surrounded the former couple once again in November, per Page Six.