John Mayer and Kat Stickler Split After Romance 'Fizzled Out'

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John Mayer and Kat Stickler have reportedly gone their separate ways after months of dating. An insider recently told US Weekly that the former couple “are no longer seeing each other and split a few months ago.” According to the source, the main reason behind their abrupt breakup was that their romance “just fizzled out.”

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Kat Stickler and John Mayer's Busy Schedules Might Have Led to Their Split

Source: MEGA John Mayer and Kat Stickler's romance reportedly 'fizzled out.'

Per the source, Stickler and Mayer's demanding schedules clashed frequently, leaving them with little time to spend together. "They realized they have very different lifestyles," the source stated to the outlet, before insisting that "it wasn’t a dramatic split." The insider also claimed that despite deciding to part ways, they "are still friends." Their friendship stemmed from the fact that their romance "was a lot of fun while it lasted," albeit for a brief time.

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Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler's reluctance to introduce John Mayer to her daughter might have been a factor in their split.

The source noted that the content creator and the pop singer were "never going to be a serious thing." According to the insider, a major reason for that was that “Kat was always hesitant [about] bringing her daughter around someone she was dating.” As a result, the flames of their romance eventually sort of died out, and both parties decided it would be better to end their relationship and just remain friends.

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Earlier Reports Suggested That Kat Stickler and John Mayer Were 'Getting Serious'

Source: MEGA Earlier reports suggested that John Mayer and Kat Stickler were becoming serious about their relationship.

The news of Stickler and Mayer's split has caused some confusion among fans, as earlier reports suggested that the former couple were "getting serious" and had started to see a future together. A source relayed to US Weekly last December that the "Waiting On the World to Change" singer was looking forward to laying down his roots at this period of his life. "John is at a point in his life where he is ready to settle down and is looking to seriously date," the source said. They added that the former couple had "spent Thanksgiving weekend together," and Stickler had reportedly "been introduced to some of John’s friends."

Source: @katstickler/Instagram Kat Stickler and John Mayer first sparked romance rumors last October.