Exes John Mayer and Katy Perry Have Friendly Exchange at Sabrina Carpenter's Los Angeles Concert: Watch
John Mayer and Katy Perry reunited years after ending their romance.
The former flames were spotted having a friendly conversation while attending Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.
In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Perry, 40, was seated right in front of Mayer, 47, whom she dated on and off from 2012 until 2015. The musicians were seen engaging in a conversation as they waited for the "Espresso" singer to take the stage.
The "Last Friday Night" singer and the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" artist have only said glowing statements about each other following their split. "Isn’t that great? I’m glad we did that,” he said when asked by Andy Cohen about their 2013 collaboration "Who You Love" during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"I like the way that she sounds on that song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun," Mayer said of Perry's vocals.
The heartthrob confirmed he wrote many songs about the "Firework" artist, including his 2017 tune "Still Feel Like Your Man" despite their relationship not working out. "Who else would I be thinking about?" he explained to the New York Times. "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."
Despite the kind words, Perry has very much moved on with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. "I have intense love with Orlando," the chart-topper revealed during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this year. "It's a beautiful love."
"He is loyal. He's a Capricorn. He's not scared," Perry, who began dating Bloom in 2016, said. "He's spontaneous and he checks a lot of boxes."
Even after being together for years and having a child to take care of, Perry and Bloom are still extremely into each other. “Their s-- life is very hot and heavy,” an insider said of the couple, who got engaged in 2019. “So there’s absolutely no jealousy on Katy’s part, she’s very secure in what they have and in her own s-- appeal. They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive."