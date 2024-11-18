or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Mayer
OK LogoNEWS

Exes John Mayer and Katy Perry Have Friendly Exchange at Sabrina Carpenter's Los Angeles Concert: Watch

Composite photo of Katy Perry and John Mayer.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and John Mayer were seen talking at Sabrina Carpenter's L.A. show.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John Mayer and Katy Perry reunited years after ending their romance.

The former flames were spotted having a friendly conversation while attending Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @PerrysBiSide/X
Article continues below advertisement

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Perry, 40, was seated right in front of Mayer, 47, whom she dated on and off from 2012 until 2015. The musicians were seen engaging in a conversation as they waited for the "Espresso" singer to take the stage.

The "Last Friday Night" singer and the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" artist have only said glowing statements about each other following their split. "Isn’t that great? I’m glad we did that,” he said when asked by Andy Cohen about their 2013 collaboration "Who You Love" during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Article continues below advertisement
john mayer katy perry friendly exchange sabrina carpenter watch
Source: MEGA

John Mayer and Katy Perry reunited at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

"I like the way that she sounds on that song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun," Mayer said of Perry's vocals.

The heartthrob confirmed he wrote many songs about the "Firework" artist, including his 2017 tune "Still Feel Like Your Man" despite their relationship not working out. "Who else would I be thinking about?" he explained to the New York Times. "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."

MORE ON:
John Mayer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
john mayer katy perry friendly exchange sabrina carpenter watch
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and John Mayer dated on and off from 2012 until 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the kind words, Perry has very much moved on with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. "I have intense love with Orlando," the chart-topper revealed during a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this year. "It's a beautiful love."

"He is loyal. He's a Capricorn. He's not scared," Perry, who began dating Bloom in 2016, said. "He's spontaneous and he checks a lot of boxes."

Article continues below advertisement
john mayer katy perry friendly exchange sabrina carpenter watch
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry began dating Orlando Bloom in 2016.

Even after being together for years and having a child to take care of, Perry and Bloom are still extremely into each other. “Their s-- life is very hot and heavy,” an insider said of the couple, who got engaged in 2019. “So there’s absolutely no jealousy on Katy’s part, she’s very secure in what they have and in her own s-- appeal. They’re at a point in their relationship where they actually encourage each other to have some flirty fun, as long as it never crosses any lines into cheating territory, they feel like it actually helps to keep the spark alive."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.