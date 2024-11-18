Exes John Mayer and Katy Perry Have Friendly Exchange at Sabrina Carpenter's Los Angeles Concert: Watch

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Perry, 40, was seated right in front of Mayer, 47, whom she dated on and off from 2012 until 2015. The musicians were seen engaging in a conversation as they waited for the "Espresso" singer to take the stage.

The "Last Friday Night" singer and the "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" artist have only said glowing statements about each other following their split. "Isn’t that great? I’m glad we did that,” he said when asked by Andy Cohen about their 2013 collaboration "Who You Love" during a 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.