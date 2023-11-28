John Mulaney 'Really Identified' With Matthew Perry's Story as Both Stars Struggled With the 'Disasters' of Addiction

"Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this," the 41-year-old explained, noting, "I also had a lot to say about it."

"It had been an extremely eventful time, and the goal from the beginning was to do this as funny as I could make it — not as impactful as I could make it, not to pause for dramatic effect," he continued. "I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction."