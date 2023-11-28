OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Mulaney
OK LogoNEWS

John Mulaney 'Really Identified' With Matthew Perry's Story as Both Stars Struggled With the 'Disasters' of Addiction

john mulaney identified matthew perry story disaster addiction
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

John Mulaney might not have known Matthew Perry personally, but the Friends actor's death still hit extremely close to home.

Like Perry, who heartbreakingly passed at age 54 after an apparent drowning, Mulaney fought off the suffocating struggles of addiction in front of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement
john mulaney identified matthew perry story disaster addiction
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry devastatingly died on Saturday, October 28, at age 54.

"Addiction is just a disaster. Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s--- on it. Then drugs just kick the f------ legs out from under the table," Mulaney described to a news publication regarding what depending on substances feels like.

Prior to his death, Perry made it his mission to advocate for those struggling with addiction and did his best to help others get sober.

Article continues below advertisement
john mulaney identified matthew perry story disaster addiction
Source: MEGA

John Mulaney related to Matthew Perry's life-long addiction battle.

He detailed the entirety of his nearly life-long battle against drug abuse in his best-selling memoir Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which released just short of one year before Perry tragically lost his life.

"I really identified with his story," Mulaney admitted of the 17 Again star. "I'm thinking about him a lot."

Article continues below advertisement
john mulaney identified matthew perry story disaster addiction
Source: MEGA

The comedian relapsed in 2020 and went to rehab after an intervention held by his friends.

While Perry might have drafted his pain into pages, Mulaney told the tale of his life struggles through a hilarious stand-up comedy act titled Baby J, which released on Netflix back in April.

The performance shares the story of his 2020 drug relapse and the intervention held by his friends that lead him into rehab, allowing him to become sober again.

MORE ON:
John Mulaney
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this," the 41-year-old explained, noting, "I also had a lot to say about it."

"It had been an extremely eventful time, and the goal from the beginning was to do this as funny as I could make it — not as impactful as I could make it, not to pause for dramatic effect," he continued. "I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction."

Article continues below advertisement
john mulaney identified matthew perry story disaster addiction
Source: MEGA

John Mulaney told the story of his relapse in his latest comedy special 'Baby J' on Netflix.

While his goal was to tell the story of his relapse, Mulaney still had doubts about whether he was telling it in the right way.

"I kept asking friends, 'Do I come off like too much of an a-----?' Jimmy Kimmel saw it at the Troubadour and said, 'Yes, but you have to keep it all,'" the Chicago native recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Variety interviewed Mulaney.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.