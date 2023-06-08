John Mulaney's Ex-Wife's Dog Was Her Only Reason for Living During 'Severe Suicidal Ideation' Hospitalization
John Mulaney's ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, suffered from a "severe mental health breakdown" prior to the couple's split in 2021.
In a recent essay, released on Wednesday, June 7, Tendler wrote about her struggles and how her pup, Petunia, helped her through that tough time in life.
"For so many of us, me very much included, our pets are more than just pets. They are family, best friends, support, and saviors," the 37-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram post about her published piece.
"Unfortunately, opening our hearts and homes to them means one day we will have to reckon with their death. I hope this essay finds its way to all the animal lovers out there, especially those who have struggled with their own pet's journey to the spirit world," she added, addressing the recent passing of Petunia.
In the article, she opened up about her hospitalization, which occurred just before her marriage with Mulaney, 40, fell apart.
"When I was hospitalized for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living," she penned. "Petunia was the one and only thing on that list."
She also recalled experiencing big life changes while her husband was engaging in a 60-day stay at a rehab center.
"Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage," she wrote.
The pair, who tied the knot in July 2014, finalized their divorce in January 2022 after announcing their split in May 2021. When the divorce was over, Tendler took to social media to share how she had handled the breakup.
"Over the past two years it seems that change has been synonymous with loss and collectively this loss has been unfathomable," she said at the time.
The artist claimed the "circumstances" of her year had been "harsh and punishing."
"I find myself asking, 'When will I feel normal?' but in reality, I recognize that the normal from before has expired; 'normal' is an impossibility, there is only 'new,'" she explained.
"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," she concluded her statement.
Elle published Tendler's essay.