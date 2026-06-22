Politics John Oliver Reveals Which Slur Will Backfire Against Donald Trump Source: MEGA John Oliver weighed in on Donald Trump claiming Iran called Barack Obama a 'stupid son of a b----.' Lesley Abravanel June 22 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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John Oliver argued on Last Week Tonight that President Donald Trump's profane rant against former President Barack Obama will backfire and come back to haunt him. Oliver's commentary followed an incident at the G7 Summit where Trump used a slur against the former president while speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Trump was boasting about his own 14-point memorandum with Iran, comparing it directly to Obama's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump claimed that "nobody could have made this deal," while accusing Obama of sending “pallets of cash” to Iran, neglecting to mention that the money belonged to the Middle Eastern nation.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump compared his Iran deal to Barack Obama's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The "pallets of cash" were part of a $1.7 billion settlement finalized by the Obama administration in 2016 to resolve a decades-old dispute over a failed pre-1979 military purchase. In the late 1970s, the pre-revolution Iranian government paid the United States $400 million for military equipment that was never delivered after the Shah was overthrown. The $400 million principal, along with roughly $1.3 billion in agreed-upon interest, was placed in a trust fund and paid out from the U.S. Treasury's Judgment Fund.

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'They Laughed at Obama'

Source: MEGA 'Nobody could have made this deal,' Donald Trump claimed.

“Nobody could have made this deal,” Trump boasted of his 14-point memorandum with Iran. “I mean, the JCPOA, done by Obama. He gave them $1.7 billion in cash, green cash from banks, into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran.” “They tried to bribe their way out of it, and you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama, and they said he’s a stupid son of a b---h,” the president spewed. Oliver exposed how Trump's misplaced boasts and vulgar insults would ultimately undermine his foreign-policy optics and credibility on the international stage.

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'Stupid Son of a B----'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Iran called Barack Obama a 'stupid son of a b----.'

“If Iran called Obama a stupid son of a b---h for letting them get $1.7 billion, I think we’re about to find out what the Persian word is for someone 300 times dumber than that,” joked the HBO host. Oliver blasted Trump’s deal as “less a comprehensive peace deal and more a plan to eventually have one, with some pretty big holes in it,” adding that, it “doesn’t even address Iran’s nuclear program — supposedly the whole point of this war in the first place.”

'Maybe a Little Bit Worse'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump faced backlash online for his remarks.