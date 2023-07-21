John Stamos Names and Shames the Castmate Who Made Him Want to Get 'the F---' Off 'Full House'
Before Full House became a hit success, John Stamos was not interested in the show — and even revealed who made him want to get "the f--- off" the job.
The sitcom was originally pitched to him as having "a couple of kids in the background," but he later learned that was not how it was going to be.
"And as we’re casting it, I was like, ‘They’re spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background,’" the actor, 59, said on the latest episode of the podcast "Hot Ones."
"We did a table read of it, and I was the star. I was coming off of General Hospital, and all the mothers were like [gestures fawning over him]," he continued. "And we sit down, and we start reading. And Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing. I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’"
The handsome hunk said Sweetin was killing it while performing for the audience.
"You couldn’t even hear my lines they were laughing so hard at her," he said. "And I’m like slinking in my seat like this, and I run out to — I’ll never forget — I run out to the lobby [at] the Century Plaza hotel, and I’m digging in my pocket for quarters. I jam a quarter in, like ‘Get me the f--- of this show’ to my agents."
Of course, the Big Shot star, who played Uncle Jesse alongside the late Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, learned that being on the show was worth it in the end.
"I fought it for a long time, and then I finally said, ‘What am I doing?’ It’s a beautiful show. We built with sweetness and kindness," he gushed.
"There was no central character on that show is what I realized. The central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. And it was the new normal was now an unconventional family. So, I guess that was it, I don’t know," he added.
- John Stamos Admits He Had Olsen Twins Fired From 'Full House' Because of Their Constant 'Screaming': 'I Couldn't Deal With It'
- John Stamos 'Devastated' By Broken 'Full House' Family After Cast Has Been Plagued By Scandal & Tragedy
- John Stamos Believes 'Full House' Costar Lori Loughlin Has Shown Remorse For Her Involvement In College Admissions Scandal: 'She Went To F**king Jail'
Earlier this year, Stamos said he and Coulier, who played Uncle Joey, were doing a scene with baby Michelle, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, when both twins were screaming and crying, leading them to become annoyed.
"I couldn’t deal with it," Stamos recalled. "I said, ‘This is not going to work.' And so they got rid of them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though they hired new actors in their place, it didn't work out, Stamos said. "It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back. These kids are terrible,'" he said.