OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Stamos
OK LogoNEWS

John Stamos Names and Shames the Castmate Who Made Him Want to Get 'the F---' Off 'Full House'

full house cast together john stamos
Source: @jodiesweetin/Instagram
By:

Jul. 21 2023, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Before Full House became a hit success, John Stamos was not interested in the show — and even revealed who made him want to get "the f--- off" the job.

The sitcom was originally pitched to him as having "a couple of kids in the background," but he later learned that was not how it was going to be.

Article continues below advertisement

"And as we’re casting it, I was like, ‘They’re spending a lot of time casting these kids that are going to be in the background,’" the actor, 59, said on the latest episode of the podcast "Hot Ones."

"We did a table read of it, and I was the star. I was coming off of General Hospital, and all the mothers were like [gestures fawning over him]," he continued. "And we sit down, and we start reading. And Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing. I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’"

jodie sweetin full house smiling john stamos
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The handsome hunk said Sweetin was killing it while performing for the audience.

"You couldn’t even hear my lines they were laughing so hard at her," he said. "And I’m like slinking in my seat like this, and I run out to — I’ll never forget — I run out to the lobby [at] the Century Plaza hotel, and I’m digging in my pocket for quarters. I jam a quarter in, like ‘Get me the f--- of this show’ to my agents."

Of course, the Big Shot star, who played Uncle Jesse alongside the late Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, learned that being on the show was worth it in the end.

"I fought it for a long time, and then I finally said, ‘What am I doing?’ It’s a beautiful show. We built with sweetness and kindness," he gushed.

"There was no central character on that show is what I realized. The central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. And it was the new normal was now an unconventional family. So, I guess that was it, I don’t know," he added.

MORE ON:
John Stamos
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Stamos said he and Coulier, who played Uncle Joey, were doing a scene with baby Michelle, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, when both twins were screaming and crying, leading them to become annoyed.

"I couldn’t deal with it," Stamos recalled. "I said, ‘This is not going to work.' And so they got rid of them."

john stamos mickey photo full house
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Though they hired new actors in their place, it didn't work out, Stamos said. "It was only a few days, and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back. These kids are terrible,'" he said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.