John Stamos Admits He Had Olsen Twins Fired From 'Full House' Because of Their Constant 'Screaming': 'I Couldn't Deal With It'

Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

How rude! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first rose to fame as toddlers on Full House, but their shared role almost never happened thanks to costar John Stamos.

The actor recalled the early days of working with the twins during the Monday, April 24, episode of Josh Peck's "Good Guys" podcast, where he admitted the tots' constant "screaming" sent him over the edge.

"They were 11 months old, and god bless 'em. They kept switching: ‘This one’s not gonna cry.’ I couldn’t deal with it," the dad-of-one, 59, confessed of filming early Season 1. "And I said, ‘This is not gonna work,’ and I screamed it 10 times. I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this.’ And so they got rid of them."

However, Stamos soon realized the Olsens — now 36 — were the only siblings fit for the part.

"They bring on these two redheaded kids… I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive… It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren’t attractive," he noted. "It didn’t work."

After a few days of filming with the new children, the heartthrob found himself telling producers, "Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible."

The Olsens went on to split the role as Bob Saget's youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner, with the actor playing their uncle Jesse Katsopolis.

When asked if the actresses knew of Stamos' regrettable actions, he quipped, "They do now."

The Olsens were the only original cast members of the hit sitcom that didn't return for the spinoff Fuller House, which debuted in 2016, three decades after the show first premiered.

Stamos admitted via Twitter that he was "heartbroken" by their decision, but added, "I understand they’re in a different place and I wish them the best."

Despite the ladies keeping their distance from the franchise — and acting all together — they did released a sweet statement after Saget's sudden death in January 2022.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," their joint message read. "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

