Dave Coulier Gushes Over 'Wonderful' Reunion With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen After Bob Saget's Tragic Death
Dave Coulier couldn’t be happier to call Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen his pals.
Two years after Bob Saget’s tragic death, the actor — who played Joey Gladstone on Full House — spoke about how his passing brought the famous sitcom cast back together.
“When we saw them at Bob’s funeral and his memorial, it was just wonderful,” the 64-year-old said of the Olsen twins in a Friday, September 13, interview. “That’s the only word I can think of. It was wonderful to see Mary-Kate and Ashley.”
Dave recalled reconnecting with the twins, 38, at John Stamos’ home, where he had a giant Dumbo statue on display.
“I went and I sat in there and I started playing around, and all of a sudden, Mary-Kate came over and she sat next to me, and then all of a sudden, Ashley sat next to me,” he remembered. “And the three of us were in there just laughing and being kids. It was wonderful.”
Costar John, 61, also shared a moment from that day on Instagram for Bob’s birthday back in May.
“This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” the heartthrob began alongside a group photo of the cast sitting on the Dumbo statue. “Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.”
Bob died at age 65 in January 2022 while staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando after suffering a head injury.
John continued: “That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our Full House family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”
To conclude, the father-of-one said, “Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say. 💔.”
Dave, Bob, John, Ashley and Mary-Kate all starred in eight seasons of Full House. Bob played the patriarch of the household, Danny Tanner, while Dave was cast as his childhood BFF. Mary-Kate and Ashley split the role of Danny Tanner’s daughter Michelle Tanner and John played Danny Tanner’s brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis.
The show famously ran from 1987-1995.
The New York Post interviewed Dave.