John Stamos Admits He 'Probably Wouldn’t Be Here' Without His Therapist Helping Him Get Sober
John Stamos is extremely grateful for his therapist.
The Full House alum, 60, got candid about how his psychiatrist, Phil Stutz, played a pivotal role in getting him kick his vices following his 2015 DUI arrest.
"I probably wouldn’t be here [without him]," Stamos revealed in a recent interview. "He was big into helping me get sober."
The Glee actor previously opened up about his battle with addiction in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. "When I did get the DUI…I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened," he wrote. "And I never sobered up."
During an appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast, "Bialik Breakdown," Stamos admitted he was so deep into his addiction to alcohol when shooting My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 he barely remembered shooting it. "That was bottom," the funny man added. "But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that."
"When I came home, my sisters were like, 'OK, it’s time to go, we found this place.' And I’m like, 'OK I’m ready,'" Stamos continued. "I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, 'This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?' I would be so embarrassed."
"I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f--- my life up. And I did and it made me sick," he explained.
When penning his tell-all, the Hollywood hunk knew he had to be honest about the darkness he experienced while deep in his addiction. "I started to read it. I was like, this is bull. That's not real. Why do it, I guess, is the thing? It's also a love letter to all the beautiful people that have been in and out of my life. I wanted to highlight that," he explained in a 2023 interview.
"I didn't want to kill myself, but in my stupid foggy head I said, 'Well, if I die, it's OK, I've done everything ... I've got a sitcom, I've played with The Beach Boys...' what a fool," he continued. "No, it was hard. I set out to write a hero's story, I was like, 'I did this, I did that'... and it turned into a human story. Without truth, it's paralysis I think."
