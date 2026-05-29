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John Travolta Explains Viral Beret Look After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Photo of John Travolta
Source: MEGA

John Travolta admitted he has 12 berets he cycles through as he flaunts a new look for his directorial debut.

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May 29 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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John Travolta is defending his decision to wear berets lately.

In an interview published by Variety on Thursday, May 28, the actor, 72, explained why he has opted for the accessory during the press tour for his new movie and directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

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'It's an Old School Thing'

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Source: @Variety/X

John Travolta broke down why he's been wearing berets lately.

Travolta admitted he did not expect the beret to make headlines worldwide.

“Painters and artists and military…it’s an old-school thing. As I’ve said before, I’ll reiterate. I’ve looked at all the photographs of me for 15 years. I can’t tell the difference other than when I was very young,” he explained. “‘Oh, that was 1978 Oscars,’ and blah blah blah. But I started to not be able to differentiate.”

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Image of John Travolta directed and starred in 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'
Source: @Variety/X

John Travolta directed and starred in 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach.'

The Grease alum added, "I said, 'You're not an actor unless you're really a director. Why don't you dress like one?' I looked up, to affirm I was correct, all the old-school directors, and they all had berets and sometimes glasses. It was very cliché but in a wonderful way."

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Image of John Travolta wants to be taken seriously as a director.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta wants to be taken seriously as a director.

Travolta has 12 different berets he rotates through, all of different colors.

“Now, it’s a fad, but I had to buy all those,” he spilled, noting he “has to” release a “John Travolta beret line” now.

The movie star continued, “I got on the best dressed list with Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and Harper’s Bazaar. Us guys…guys don’t have enough to do. They’re putting men in skirts because there’s a lack of something to do, so why not change it up? We can have fun too.”

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John Travolta Developed a Taste for Fashion Growing Up

Image of John Travolta styles his daughter, Ella.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta styles his daughter, Ella.

Although Travolta styles his daughter, Ella, who also stars in the film, he did not force her to wear “twin berets.”

“Today, we decided to go Brigitte Bardot. It’s pretty,” he shared of her look.

Travolta’s brother-in-law worked for Vogue in the 1960s, as well as Harper’s Bazaar, and styled him as a teenager, giving the actor his first pair of bell-bottoms and double-breasted suit. A combination of his inspiration and growing up in a house full of women is what Travolta thinks gave him an eye for style.

“I’m very aware of how people should look, and with women, I enjoy dressing them,” he insisted. “They have more options than we do as men.”

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Did John Travolta Get Plastic Surgery?

Image of John Travolta raised plastic surgery rumors in Cannes.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta raised plastic surgery rumors in Cannes.

The 72-year-old’s beret went viral as he debuted an unrecognizable face at the Cannes Film Festival in early May. New York-based aesthetic RN Eric Nietzel believes the star “definitely” went under the knife.

“His jawline is super snatched and his cheeks are lifted compared to where he was at, which is not something that’s just going to be injectables or aesthetics alone,” the aesthetician explained exclusively to OK!. “It’s definitely a facelift of some sort, maybe a small neck lift…he’s got to have had some skin resurfacing [too] because even with a facelift, you need to have skin resurfacing and skin retexturizing.”

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