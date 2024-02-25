What Is John Travolta's Net Worth? How the 'Grease' Heartthrob Made His Millions
John Travolta is no greaser these days!
The actor, who got his start on Broadway at just 17 years old, is worth a whopping $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The star’s success story began when he dropped out of high school in 1971 and moved to New York City, where he landed a role in a production of Over Here!. He then began performing in a traveling cast of Grease before moving to L.A., where he got his first movie role in the 1976 horror film Carrie.
From there, the father-of-three secured some of his most memorable jobs, including, Saturday Night Fever in 1977, Grease in 1978 and Urban Cowboy in 1980.
Following his performance in Saturday Night Fever, the now-70-year-old received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at just 24.
Travolta then stepped back from the spotlight before returning in the ’90s, where he made a hefty paycheck for many of his movies.
For his role in 1994's Pulp Fiction, he was paid just $150K, but after that, his salary exponentially increased.
Just one year later, he made a whopping $6 million for Get Shorty, and he earned $27 million from the three other movies he made in 1996.
After that, the hunk was paid upwards of $15 million for most of his roles from 2000 onward.
By 2010, the celeb was mostly taking parts in action movies such as Savages in 2012, In a Valley of Violence in 2016 and Trading Paint in 2019.
Although Travolta was raking in the cash throughout his acting career, he has kept his gigs to a minimum since wife Kelly Preston tragically passed in 2020 at age 57. The dedicated dad has mostly taken time to focus on family including kids Ella, 23, and Benjamin, 13. The couple's son Jett passed away at age 16 in 2009 after a seizure.
As OK! previously reported, on February 18, the New Jersey native turned 70 and celebrated with his son by his side.
"This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him," Travolta penned on Instagram alongside a snap of the youngster skiing down a mountain.
In another clip, Travolta blew out the candles on a birthday cake while his dog, Peanut, gave him a kiss.
Ella also gave her father a shout-out for his special day on social media.
"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back❤️," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and the patriarch.