What Is John Travolta's Net Worth? How the 'Grease' Heartthrob Made His Millions

The star’s success story began when he dropped out of high school in 1971 and moved to New York City, where he landed a role in a production of Over Here!. He then began performing in a traveling cast of Grease before moving to L.A., where he got his first movie role in the 1976 horror film Carrie.

From there, the father-of-three secured some of his most memorable jobs, including, Saturday Night Fever in 1977, Grease in 1978 and Urban Cowboy in 1980.