John Travolta Looking for a 'Kind, Warm, Gracious' Partner 3 Years After Kelly Preston's Death: 'He's a Little Rusty'
Back on the market!
According to a recent source, John Travolta has been looking to start dating again three years after his wife, Kelly Preston, tragically passed away from cancer.
“John is of the mindset that a professional matchmaker would work and save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria,” the insider revealed.
“Though he’s not asking for much — just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny and spontaneous. Being attractive too wouldn’t hurt!” they added.
Travolta and Preston tied the knot in 1991 and shared three children together — late son Jett, who died in 2009, daughter Ella Bleu, 23, and son Benjamin, 13.
“Without that, he wouldn’t consider dating,” the source added of the love Travolta has for his children. “Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone.”
However, the insider dished the Pulp Fiction alum has been nervous to jump into the dating pool.
“John hasn’t been on a date since before Kelly,” they stated. “He’s a little rusty!”
As OK! previously reported, the Grease actor’s view on getting back out there has changed over the course of the year, as in February 2023, another insider claimed the 59-year-old would never date again.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider disclosed to RadarOnline.com at the time. "It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."
The source alleged Travolta cannot fathom "ever falling in love again" since "he says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory."
"He talks about Kelly constantly," added the source. "Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on."
However, the insider noted the celeb’s offspring have helped him through the loss of their loved one.
"The kids are everything to him," they said. "If it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do."
In addition to the heartbreak of losing his wife, Travolta also endured the passing of his close friend and costar Olivia Newton-John in August 2022.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again," he wrote in a social media tribute. "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John."
