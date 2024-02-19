John Travolta Celebrates Turning 70 With His Son Ben: 'My Favorite Birthday Gift'
John Travolta's 70th birthday was one to remember!
The Saturday Night Fever alum took to Instagram on Sunday, February 18, to reveal he spent his special day with his son Ben,13, out on the slopes.
"This was my favorite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I’m so proud of him," Travolta wrote alongside a video of his kiddo skiing down a mountain.
In a clip shared to the Grease star's Instagram Story, Travolta blew out the candles on his cake while his dog, Peanut, gave him a kiss.
The proud dad's daughter, Ella, 23, shared an Instagram tribute alongside a sweet throwback photo of the two, writing, "Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back❤️."
The big milestone comes nearly four years after Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, passed away after battling b----- cancer. Despite the heartbreak of losing his partner of 28 years, sources close to the Hairspray star say he's been enjoying this next chapter of his life.
"Turning 70 is a milestone he’s looking forward to,” an insider claimed of Travolta. "It’s been a struggle since Kelly died. She made life so beautiful. John misses her every day — her voice, her hugs, everything.”
"They talk about Kelly and reminisce about their fun times and their highs and their lows, too,” the source added, referring to Travolta and his kids. “John has pictures of Kelly around the house and she’s still very much in their lives. Their memories keep them all going.”
Travolta, who also shared son Jet, who died at age 16 in 2009, with Preston, opened up about moving forward in life by himself.
"I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal," he revealed in a 2021 interview about the actress, who was 57 at the time of her death. "Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It's different than someone else's journey."
When it came to helping his children cope with the loss of their mother, he noted, "The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own."
"Like, imagine if you lose someone and you're very sad at the funeral, and another person comes up to you who is feeling even sadder and then doesn't leave space for you to feel your grief," he continued. "It becomes two ships plummeting to the bottom together. That's my experience. Because, although it's nice to have company, sometimes it turns you into someone helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief."