Prince Harry Accused of Wearing Heels as He Towers Over John Travolta in New Photo From the Living Legends of Aviation Awards
While John Travolta and Prince Harry appeared to have a ball at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, social media users couldn't help but poke fun at one of the photos they took together.
At the shindig, the actor presented the dad-of-two with an award for his work with the British Army as a helicopter pilot, and afterward, the men, as well as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, took a snap together.
"I was so proud to host Prince Harry, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the Living Legends of Aviation awards event Friday night. Congrats to both Prince Harry and Lauren on their awards!!" the Grease lead, 69, captioned a black and white Instagram image.
The picture looked a bit airbrushed, but people on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — couldn't help but notice that Travolta looked way shorter than the Duke of Sussex, 39, despite Travolta's height being listed as one inch more than Harry's.
"So John Travolta is one inch taller than Harry but it doesn't look like it from this photo #highheelsharry," one person quipped, while another questioned, "Is harry wearing heels?"
"How is 6’-1” prince harry towering over 6’-2” john travolta?????" an additional X user asked, with one more writing, "John Travolta is approximately 6'1". Harry is 6'2". This pic is a little out of whack."
Travolta also noticeably turned off the comments on his Monday, January 22, post, hinting that people were likely leaving rude remarks.
Before the photo was ever posted, Harry took to the podium at the Beverly Hills, Calif., event for his acceptance speech and referenced the famous photo of Travolta dancing with his mother, Princess Diana.
"I was 1 years old when you danced with my mum. As you’ve told everybody here, and continue to dine out on that probably every single night. But look at us now. It’s great," he quipped. "So if we’re not going to dance together, we’ll fly together."
The Spare author's wife, Meghan Markle, didn't attend the shindig.
The couple has recently come under fire, as reports surfaced that Queen Elizabeth II was "angry" when she learned they named their daughter after her own nickname, Lilibet.
The allegation was made in Robert Hardman’s upcoming book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, but one insider debunked it, telling Us Weekly, "Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet."
"The report is not true. [Harry and Meghan] don’t know where this is coming from," the source continued. "They’re shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same spear campaign that continues against them."