John Travolta's New Love Revealed — And It's One of the World's Biggest A-List Actresses 

Article continues below advertisement

John Travolta is quietly stepping back into the world of romance after years of private grief – and friends tell OK! the person capturing his attention is none other than long-time Hollywood confidante Kim Basinger. Travolta, 71, whose career spans Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, has largely lived out of the spotlight since the death of his wife of 19 years, the actor Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a two-year b------ cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John Travolta is reportedly dating Kim Basinger.

Article continues below advertisement

The loss followed the death of their son Jett at 16 in 2009, leaving Travolta to focus on raising their two younger children, Ella Bleu, 25, and Benjamin, 14, while describing their grieving process as a "personal and private journey." According to friends, nearly six years on, those closest to him believe he is ready to consider a new chapter. His connection to Basinger, 71, stretches back decades. Travolta and the former big-screen pin-up were first photographed together at the NATO theater awards in 1983, later presenting an award at the Golden Globes in 1999 and starring opposite each other in the 2004 drama A Love Song for Bobby Long. But their long friendship, sources say, has recently taken on a new significance. One insider close to Travolta said, "He's long held a real fondness for Kim, but this is the first time he seems truly willing to explore what might be possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Basinger has 'brought a sense of comfort back into his life,' a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "She's brought a sense of comfort back into his life in ways she probably doesn't even know." Another acquaintance who has known Travolta for years said: "Even early on, you could tell she made an impression on him. Kim has this steady, soothing energy that really connects with him, particularly after all he's endured." They said friends had begun "nudging John" toward the idea of dating again. For Basinger, the attention comes more than two decades after her turbulent divorce from Alec Baldwin, now 67, whom she married in 1993 and divorced in 2002. Their custody dispute over their daughter Ireland, 30, became tabloid fodder, particularly after the leak of Baldwin's now-infamous voicemail calling his then-11-year-old child a "rude, thoughtless little pig." Earlier this year, Basinger reflected on the long arc of reconciliation for the actor – who was rocked by the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – saying: "I have great respect for where he is today, and his family. You know, we don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk." Basinger, who has spoken openly about her struggles with agoraphobia, has kept her personal life largely private since the divorce.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Basinger was previously married to Alec Baldwin.

Article continues below advertisement

After years of remaining single, she began a relationship with stylist Mitch Stone in 2014, and friends say she remains committed to that partnership. Those in Travolta's circle insist their encouragement is rooted in optimism rather than expectation she will kill that romance. One friend said, "John isn't the kind of man to interfere in anyone's life – that's just not his way. But those around him feel Kim should at least be aware that the possibility is there if circumstances ever shift." Those who have observed his recent interactions with Basinger describe an ease between them. "There's a noticeable lift in his mood after they talk," said another source. "That kind of rapport is rare to come by, especially in this industry."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John Travolta is open to 'the idea of love again,' a source said.