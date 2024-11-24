John Travolta Shares Rare Glimpse of Son Ben, 14, in Sweet Happy Birthday Post: Photo
Happy Birthday, Ben Travolta!
On Saturday, November 23, John Travolta, 70, shared a photo of his son Ben in honor of him turning 14 years old.
“Happy birthday, my Ben. Your dad loves you! And so does Peanut!” the father-of-three — whose first son Jett tragically passed at age 16 in 2009 — wrote.
Alongside the sweet message, the patriarch uploaded a rare glimpse of Ben as their dog kissed him on the face.
In addition to Ben and Jett, the Grease alum also had daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 24, with his late wife, Kelly Preston — who died from cancer in 2020.
Ella recently dedicated her new song “Little Bird” to the Jerry Maguire actress, released on September 6.
“Little bird, don’t cry/ Would you stay a while before I fly?” Ella sang. “Close your eyes, won’t you smile? / Sing a lullaby, it’ll be alright.”
Two days before the track’s release, Ella explained her thought process for the project on Instagram.
“Little bird’s a song about a beautiful time in my life,” she penned. "I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written overnight. The song is about the celebration of life.”
In the video, Ella’s childhood is on full display, as it features home video clips with John, Kelly, Ben and Jett before tragedy struck their family.
John told E! that the date of the song’s release had a special meaning for the brook.
“This song and video is a homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," he shared.
As OK! previously reported, although the family is still thinking of Kelly daily, John’s kids want him to start dating again now that he's on his own.
“Everyone wants him to be happy and fall in love again,” a source said. “Ella and Benjamin want him to start dating, but John is always making excuses. He says they have to come first.”
The insider noted that Kelly would be happy if John moved on.
“She would never have wanted John to be lonely,” they stated, adding Kelly “lovingly gave John approval to find someone else.”
The source’s remarks come after John paid tribute to his late wife on Mother's Day.
“Happy Mother’s Day, Kelly,” he penned on social media at the time. “We love you, we miss you.”
Ella also shared an image of her mom, writing, "Happy Mother’s Day, mama I love you so much."