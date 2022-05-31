Repercussions: Possible Outcomes Of Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

The world is on the edge of their seat as they await to hear the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard.

The jury continued with their deliberations on Tuesday, May 31, at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia as they decide who will receive justice in the $50 million lawsuit the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, lodged against his former wife after she penned a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post alleging she was the victim of physical and sexual assault. Heard did not name Depp directly in the article.