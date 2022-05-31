On The Edge Of Our Seats: When Can We Expect The Verdict In Johnny Depp's Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

As the world eagerly awaits the verdict of Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the jury continues to deliberate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, sued his former wife, 36, for $50 million after she penned a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic and sexual violence. Heard did not directly name her former spouse in the article. The Aquaman actress then countersued Depp for $100 million claiming he defamed her and ruined her acting career by deliberately calling her accusations false.