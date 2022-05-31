Jury In Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial Had To Ask Judge For Clarity On Op-Ed During First Full Day Of Deliberations

On Friday, May 27, the jury in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial began their deliberations — and they immediately had to ask Judge Penney Azcarate for clarification on one of the topics of discussion.

According to outlets like Deadline and the New York Post, the group was confused over how they should look at the title of the 2018 op-ed that the actress wrote in The Washington Post. The headline for the web article reads, "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change."