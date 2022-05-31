Speaking Out: What Monica Lewinsky Thinks About Johnny Depp's Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

The activist and author explained that although the public has been fascinated by the legal saga, the aftermath could be extremely unsettling. "It’s not just the two individuals and how you feel about them or this situation; it’s the cultural collateral damage," she penned in part.

"In the end, the ways we have contemptuously co-opted the trial for our own purposes are a sign of how many of us, the social-media-mongrelized, have continued to devalue our dignity and humanity. (Forgive me if I climb up on my high horse for a paragraph or two. Having been on the receiving end of this kind of cruelty, I can tell you the scars never fade.)"