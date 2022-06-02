Johnny Depp Celebrates Defamation Trial Win By Cuddling With Animals At A Wildlife Rescue

Showing his cuddly side! Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial is finally over and it seems the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is celebrating his win by hanging out with some cute critters.

Depp, 58, was photographed paying a visit to Folly Wildlife Rescue in the U.K. which specializes in providing care to mammals such as "hedgehogs, badgers, foxes, mice, rabbits" and other wild animals in need found in the local area.