Johnny Depp Celebrates Defamation Trial Win By Cuddling With Animals At A Wildlife Rescue
Showing his cuddly side! Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial is finally over and it seems the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is celebrating his win by hanging out with some cute critters.
Depp, 58, was photographed paying a visit to Folly Wildlife Rescue in the U.K. which specializes in providing care to mammals such as "hedgehogs, badgers, foxes, mice, rabbits" and other wild animals in need found in the local area.
"Guess who's been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue - no, you're not seeing things- that's the real Johnny Depp!" the rescue captioned a sweet snapshot of the Fantastic Beasts actor holding a badger on Thursday, June 2. "As you probably know, Johnny has been appearing with our Patron Jeff Beck on his UK tour and in a recent break, Jeff's wife Sandra brought him up to visit us and see for himself the work we do with wildlife."
"And what an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units," the captioned continued. "Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw."
"To top the visit off," they added, "we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"
As OK! previously reported, the bombshell court case began when Depp sued the Aquaman actress for defamation in 2019, only weeks after she published an inflammatory 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post claiming to be "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Following six weeks of the highly publicized trial, the jury ruled in the Black Mass star's favor and awarded him with $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," Depp wrote in a statement after his court win. "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."