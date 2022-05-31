Johnny Depp Dropped $1,000 A Night On Fine Wine & Chicken Parm At The Palm During Defamation Trial, Source Reveals

Johnny Depp decided to make the most of his time in Virginia by treating himself and his team to dinner at The Palm.

According to Fox News, during the actor's defamation trial, he and his entourage dropped $1,000 a night on fine wines at the luxurious restaurant. The 58-year-old also ate the chicken parm, which costs a whopping $35.

The eatery, which has caricatures of famous people throughout the dining room, just added a picture of Depp to their wall last week.