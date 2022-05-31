Johnny Depp Performs For Second Night In A Row In The U.K. As Amber Heard Verdict Looms

Johnny Depp is keeping busy as the Amber Heard verdict looms. On Monday, May 30, the actor, 58, appeared alongside British guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star got a standing ovation from his fans, and they couldn't help but support him via social media. “Johnny is an absolute mad man… leaves court Friday. playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday withJeff Beck mind blown," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "What a creative and courageous man."

The night before, Depp played onstage with Beck at Sheffield City Hall. Beck released the song "Isolation" with Depp in April 2020.