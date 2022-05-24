Johnny Depp & Kate Moss Were The It Couple Of The '90s: Take A Look Back At Their Iconic Romance

A few weeks ago, Amber Heard was on the stand during her and Johnny Depp's trial when she mentioned an old rumor about the actor pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. The incident in question stems from the early '90s, and since the model never confirmed the situation and charges on Depp were dropped, the British star is now being asked to testify to comment on the matter.

According to a report, Moss will do so a via a video call on Wednesday, May 25.

Before she speaks, take a look back at her and Depp's headline-spinning relationship by scrolling down!