'He's a Joke': Johnny Depp Mocked for Sharing Photoshopped Image to Congratulate Robert Downey Jr.'s Oscars Win

"Let’s try this again… congrats to my dear friend," the Pirates of the Caribbean lead, 60, quipped in the caption.

Needless to say, plenty of social media users saw the post before it was taken down, leading many to shade Depp.

"A 'dear friend' but he didn't even realize the first photo he posted was a fake pic photoshopped by a fan," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.