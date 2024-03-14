'He's a Joke': Johnny Depp Mocked for Sharing Photoshopped Image to Congratulate Robert Downey Jr.'s Oscars Win
Oops! Johnny Depp had the best of intentions when he made a social media post to honor pal Robert Downey Jr. on his first Academy Award win, but he accidentally shared a photoshopped picture while doing so.
After realizing his mistake, he deleted the edited throwback shot and uploaded a real image of the actors from the 2011 Golden Globes instead.
"Let’s try this again… congrats to my dear friend," the Pirates of the Caribbean lead, 60, quipped in the caption.
Needless to say, plenty of social media users saw the post before it was taken down, leading many to shade Depp.
"A 'dear friend' but he didn't even realize the first photo he posted was a fake pic photoshopped by a fan," one person said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"No more photshopped pics then? what a loser," another individual said in reaction to his updated post, while a third wrote, "he's a joke."
Though Depp has been keeping things low-key after he won his messy trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Downey Jr. has been thriving.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The star's Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Oppenheimer was his first Oscars victory and third nomination overall.
"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," the 58-year-old said in his acceptance speech. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."
- Robert Downey Jr. Admits 'Jealous' Isn't a 'Deep Enough' Word to Describe How He Felt Toward Rob Lowe in High School
- Robert Downey Jr. Defends Wearing Blackface In ‘Tropic Thunder’ — 'I Get To Be Black For A Summer'
- 'How'd You Get Her Pregnant at 80?': Jo Koy Jokes About Robert De Niro's Age During 2024 Golden Globes
However, the actor also faced some controversy at the Sunday, March 10, show, as people accused him of ignoring last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan when taking the trophy.
"He literally handed him the award with the biggest smile on his face and Robert blatantly ignored him. You can be the biggest star yet have zero humility and grace," one viewer wrote on social media.
"Grabbed it with one hand without making eye contact, lmao," another person noted.
Others thought it was rude that host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the Iron Man star's drug addiction after RDJ's win.
"Congratulations to [Cillian Murphy's] costar Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s career. Well, one of the highest points," he joked.
The Marvel star — who has been sober since 2003 — smiled and tapped his nose, prompting the comedian, 56, to ask, "Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?"
Downey Jr. signaled for Kimmel to "wrap it up," but then changed his mind and encouraged him to "keep it going."