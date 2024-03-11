'Zero Humility and Grace': Robert Downey Jr. Slammed for Ignoring Ke Huy Quan While Accepting His Oscar
The internet didn't like the way Robert Downey Jr. accepted his Oscar.
After last year's winner Ke Huy Quan presented the Oppenheimer star, 58, with the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor during the Sunday, March 10, ceremony, social media users called out Downey Jr. for seemingly ignoring the Everything Everywhere All at Once alum, 52, when grabbing his trophy.
When Quan announced the winner was the hunky actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in the acclaimed historical drama, Downey Jr. appeared to snatch the Oscar from the former winner without making eye contact with him.
"He literally handed him the award with the biggest smile on his face and Robert blatantly ignored him. You can be the biggest star yet have zero humility and grace," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the awkward moment.
"Okay, I'm so glad I'm not the only one who noticed this. I get this is RDJ's moment, but it's Ke Huy's, too. It's important for an actor to pass on their win to the next, and he was the most ignored person of the five up there," another added in reference to Downey Jr. paying attention to past winners — Sam Rockwell, Tim Robbins, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali — who were also on stage.
"Grabbed it with one hand without making eye contact, lmao," a third chimed in.
"The more I see it, the angrier I get because Ke Huy Quan called his name with such pure excitement and appreciation, and then he does this," a fourth person wrote on the social media platform.
Despite the public thinking the lack of interaction between the two was rude, everything between the Iron Man star and the Breathing Fire actor seemed good as they posed for photos and even took a selfie backstage at the star-studded event.
In Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech, the veteran actor made the crowd laugh with his sarcastic remarks. "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," he joked. "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."
"Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. It was fantastic and I stand here a better man because of it," he continued of his very first Oscar win after decades in the industry. "What we do is meaningful and the stuff we decide to make is important."