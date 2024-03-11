'This Dress Is a Protest': Margot Robbie Fans Think Actress Wore an Anti 'Barbie' Look After Hit Movie Was Snubbed at the 2024 Oscars
Was Margot Robbie sending a message with her look at the 2024 Oscars?
While the actress, 33, stepped out on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, in a black shimmering Versace gown, the internet seemed to think the anti-Barbie ensemble was throwing a bit of shade after the hit film was snubbed in many categories at the ceremony.
"I think this dress is a protest against the Academy … all black, no accessories, hair and makeup very neutral," one Instagram user penned below a photo of Robbie's dress.
"She’s always beautiful. But is this a protest dress for not getting the best actress nomination?😂" a second person wrote in the comments section.
"Black because she was snubbed. Take a stand girlllll! Don’t give them what they want!" a third added.
During Robbie's infamous press tour for the box office smash, the blonde beauty turned heads in numerous hot pink outfits to pay tribute to her character. However, for the Hollywood's big night, she kept her colors mute.
As OK! previously reported, Robbie was not recognized in in the Best Actress category for her role in Barbie — and Greta Gerwig didn't receive a Best Director nomination either.
"There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," the Wolf of Wall Street alum said in response to the snub, adding that she was “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations — it’s so wild."
"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films," she continued.
Robbie emphasized how the film had done "way more than we ever dreamed it would, and that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."
After the nominations were announced in January, her costar America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, released a statement about her pals being left out.
"Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie," the Ugly Betty alum explained. "The cultural and industry impact they’ve achieved will be felt for generations and I’m so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."
Ryan Gosling also expressed his disappointment. "I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," he said in a statement.
"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," the hunky actor added.
