Comeback! Johnny Depp Preparing $300 Million Deal To Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise After Grueling Amber Heard Trial, Source Claims
Almost one month after Johnny Depp came out victorious against his ex Amber Heard, the actor is reportedly set to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — for a price!
According to Poptopic, Disney is preparing a $301 million deal to have him star as Jack Sparrow once again.
“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two," a source claimed.
“I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” the insider alleged.
Depp and Heard faced off in court for about six weeks. In a 2018 op-ed, the blonde beauty, 36, claimed that she was a victim of abuse during her marriage, though she didn't name Depp specifically. The Hollywood star, 59, sued her for defamation, but she countersued.
Depp, was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, making the grand total $10.4 million.
This is hardly the first time it's been brought up that Depp would come back to his famous role once again.
"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture," a former Disney executive said post-trial.