Will Johnny Depp Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise After Defamation Trial Win?

Shiver me timbers! Is Jack Sparrow possibly returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, because, according to a former Walt Disney Studios executive, the possibility is certainly not off the table after Johnny Depp's defamation trial win against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his defamation claims against his ex-wife on Wednesday, June 1, after a bombshell six-week trial that saw both parties accuse the other of domestic violence. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. (Heard, who countersued for $100 million, won one of her three claims of defamation.)