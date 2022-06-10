Back In Business! Johnny Depp's Dior Ad Hits Primetime Television After Defamation Trial Win
Johnny Depp is back on track. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's ad for Dior Sauvage men's cologne aired on primetime television after first being shared by the company's Youtube account in September 2021.
The artsy advertisement aired during a commercial break for Fox's hit cooking show Masterchef on Wednesday, June 8.
In the commercial, Depp stands in the middle of a desert sporting a blue shirt, a leather vest and matching black pants as he plays "Wild Thing" for a pack of intrigued wolves.
"In the wilderness, fearless and human," he says in a voiceover. "Sauvage. The new elixir. Dior."
The reemergence of the ad comes a little over a week after Depp won his bombshell defamation trail against his estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard. The grueling legal battle ended on Wednesday, June 1, when a jury of seven found the Aquaman actress was liable for defamation after penning an inflammatory op-ed for The Washington Post back in 2018. The judge ordered Heard to pay the Fantastic Beasts actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.
However, the Black Mass actor did see a minor loss in the case. The jury ruled Depp was liable for defaming his ex as well, but despite Heard suing him for a whopping $100 million, he was ordered to pay only $2 million, which means he is owed a total of $8.35 million.
As OK! previously reported, Depp is doing better than ever since getting the chance to publicly tell his story and attempt to clear his name.
"There is a peace now that he wears that he just didn't have before, and I think it came even before the verdict, if I'm being 100 percent honest with you. It was just him being able to tell his story," his lawyer Camille Vasquez shared. "This was the one way he could finally tell his story and then talk about what actually happened in this relationship. I think that once he was able to do that and expose everything, the good, the bad, the ugly, he felt a sense of relief, and he deserves that."