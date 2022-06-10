Back In Business! Johnny Depp's Dior Ad Hits Primetime Television After Defamation Trial Win

VICTORY! JOHNNY DEPP IS CELEBRATING HIS 59TH BIRTHDAY 'WITH FRIENDS' AFTER WINNING TRIAL, INSIDER REVEALS

As OK! previously reported, Depp is doing better than ever since getting the chance to publicly tell his story and attempt to clear his name.

"There is a peace now that he wears that he just didn't have before, and I think it came even before the verdict, if I'm being 100 percent honest with you. It was just him being able to tell his story," his lawyer Camille Vasquez shared. "This was the one way he could finally tell his story and then talk about what actually happened in this relationship. I think that once he was able to do that and expose everything, the good, the bad, the ugly, he felt a sense of relief, and he deserves that."