Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Rumors She's Involved With The Actor: 'It's Unethical For Us To Date Our Clients'
During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial, all eyes were on the former flames, but also people were curious if the actor and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were more than just friends. Now that the trial has wrapped, the legal expert is clearing the air about their relationship status.
"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear," she told People.
She also stated that it's "unethical for us to date our clients."
"It’s also an unethical charge being made," she said of the hearsay. "It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."
"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," she continued. "But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that."
Ultimately, Vasquez realized that it was only a matter of time until the rumors spread. "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job," the attorney stated, adding that her "work is my love."
However, Vasquez also manages to make time for her boyfriend, Edward Owen, and she revealed she's "very happy in my relationship."
Despite being in the spotlight, Vazquez, who recently made partner at her firm, is happy with the outcome, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star came out on top.
"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him," she said of the Hollywood star. "And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then, of course, I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it."