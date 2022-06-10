Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Rumors She's Involved With The Actor: 'It's Unethical For Us To Date Our Clients'

"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear," she told People.

She also stated that it's "unethical for us to date our clients."

"It’s also an unethical charge being made," she said of the hearsay. "It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close," she continued. "But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that."