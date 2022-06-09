Victory! Johnny Depp Is Celebrating His 59th Birthday 'With Friends' After Winning Trial, Insider Reveals

After Depp came out on top in the trial, he has been spotted out and about: from touring with his friend Jeff Beck to joining TikTok, he's wasting no time being back in the spotlight! So much so, he's thinking about his next move.

"He loves music, but acting is his life. He couldn't sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected. He thinks the verdict was fair. It feels like a win to him," an insider spilled to People. "He very much hopes that he can revive his career."