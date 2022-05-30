Surprise! JoJo Fletcher Reveals She Wore 2 Different Dresses To Her California Wedding To Jordan Rodgers

The former reality star, who met Rodgers during her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016, shared that shopping for a wedding dress wasn't that easy.

"The dress I ended up with is one that I didn’t even pull off the hanger. It was one that I walked right by and the girl that was helping me was like, 'You should just try it on.' I am more simple in the sense that I don’t like too much going on, but I also wanted to make sure that whatever dress I chose felt bridal and that I couldn’t wear it anywhere else — that was kind of the only criteria," she said. In my mind, I thought, 'I needed this huge puffy ballgown.' I tried on a million of those, and I was like, 'That is not working for me.'"

Ultimately, the Texas native landed on a gorgeous frock, and she got her happily ever after.