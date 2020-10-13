Dale Moss is stirring up a lot of trouble this season of The Bachelorette! The 32-year-old stole Clare Crawley’s heart, and the two are reportedly engaged.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season, viewers got a glimpse at Crawley and Moss’ instant connection.

“I’m a hugger, so I’ve got a big hug for you,” he said as he lifted her off the ground.

“I needed this,” she said. “I needed this so bad, you have no idea. Thank you for the great hug! That was amazing. You’re a good hugger.”

Following their meet-cute, the 39-year-old admitted that she felt like she “met my husband.”

Fans also got to see how Crawley’s suitors react when they find out she is falling for Moss.

“It’s only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth — that Dale’s maybe not who Clare thinks he is,” one contestant said as the camera showed a clip of Crawley cuddling with Moss in bed.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was supposed to start filming in March, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was postponed. As a result, the blonde beauty was able to speak with some of her contestants.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and began talking,” a source told PEOPLE. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance.”

After just 12 days of filming, Crawley and Moss left the set together. “[Producers] were shocked by her choice,” a source told Us Weekly about their exit. “They had to find a way to continue the show without just starting from scratch.”

Enter: Tayshia Adams, the new Bachelorette. Crawley won’t confirm that Adams, 30, takes her place, but she admitted she is a big fan of hers. “I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I completely support that, I supported her …. I’ve wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that.”

One thing is for sure — this season will be the most dramatic yet! Scroll through the gallery below to find out five fast facts about Moss.