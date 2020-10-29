Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has definitely been filled with a lot of dramatic moments — and cringeworthy ones!

Ever since the 39-year-old appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014, she made waves for sticking up for herself and not letting a man walk all over her. When the athlete didn’t pick the California native during the finale, she wasn’t afraid to tell him how she felt.

“I lost respect for you,” she said. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you.”

In response, Galavis said, “Hoo! I’m glad I didn’t pick her.”

Fortunately, Crawley went on to other Bachelor franchise shows, including Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise, but she ultimately was chosen as the leading lady for season 16.

Right off the bat, Crawley made a connection with Dale Moss, and the two are rumored to be engaged. However, there are theories going around that the blonde beauty was actually forced off the show.

On Saturday, October 24, the California native hinted as to why she left the show prematurely by “liking” a few tweets on social media.

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” Marietou Sangare wrote. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap,” Sangare added. “Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing.”

As a result, Tayshia Adams, 30, was brought in as the new leading lady.

Crawley’s journey to find love hopefully has a happy ending, but there’s been some bumps along the way.

