Lip Service! JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Confirm They're Dating By Sharing A Kiss

Teen sensation JoJo Siwa found a very Gen Z way to reveal she and Avery Cyrus are more than friends: going in for a smooch on TikTok! In a post from Monday, September 12, the star shared a video that showed her and Cyrus taking snaps at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

"Happiest girl," the crooner captioned the clip in which they kissed after posing for a few filtered pics.