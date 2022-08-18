More Heartache! JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Split Again After Reconciling Earlier This Year
It turns out that JoJo Siwa is spending the summer as a single lady! While the Nickelodeon alum, 19, and Kylie Prew reconciled earlier this year after splitting in 2021, the latter revealed on a recent Instagram Live session that she's been back on the marker for "almost two months" now.
"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while. It's OK, it's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine," she insisted of the secret split. "Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not and I just want to clear the air."
Added Prew, "We're both safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters. There doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety."
Prew clearly isn't down in the dumps, revealing she actually has a new crush on a TikTok user — and though she refused to reveal their identity, she did hint that the person in question is someone she currently follows on the social media app.
Siwa hasn't commented on the split, though she stated last time that there was no animosity. The pair dated for nine months before calling it quits in October 2021, but they got back together by spring 2022.
At the time, the star insisted Prew was "still my best friend."
"She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. "But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true. Everything's good. I'm good."
Prew's breakup reveal was reposted in a TikTok post.