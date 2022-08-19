All Smiles! JoJo Siwa Spotted Beaming Following News Of Split With Girlfriend Kylie Prew

Putting on a happy face!

Despite making headlines for her breakup earlier this week, it seems pop star JoJo Siwa is taking her recent split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Kylie Prew in stride.

The Dance Moms alum was spotted sporting a smile while dropping by a studio in Pasadena, Calif on Thursday, August 18. Alongside her famous grin, the “Boomerang” artist donned one of her signature colorful getups. Siwa paired what appears to be a pair of oversized, universe-print pants with a white, graphic baseball shirt with red sleeves and matching sneakers, topping off the look with a multicolored patterned trucker hat.