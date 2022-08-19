All Smiles! JoJo Siwa Spotted Beaming Following News Of Split With Girlfriend Kylie Prew
Putting on a happy face!
Despite making headlines for her breakup earlier this week, it seems pop star JoJo Siwa is taking her recent split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Kylie Prew in stride.
The Dance Moms alum was spotted sporting a smile while dropping by a studio in Pasadena, Calif on Thursday, August 18. Alongside her famous grin, the “Boomerang” artist donned one of her signature colorful getups. Siwa paired what appears to be a pair of oversized, universe-print pants with a white, graphic baseball shirt with red sleeves and matching sneakers, topping off the look with a multicolored patterned trucker hat.
The 19-year-old star was accompanied by her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, who also opted for a slightly more toned-down getup than her famous daughter. The 47-year-old reality star rocked a black top and matching joggers, completing the ensemble with a long colorful trenchcoat.
Siwa’s sighting marks the first time the teen star has been seen out and about since Prew revealed that the pair had called it quits yet again “almost two months” ago.
"I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious and so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew spilled in a recent Instagram live, which has since been reposted on TikTok.
Amid this confession, the 18-year-old took a moment to reassure fans that “everything’s fine” between her and her former flame.
“It's OK, it's not deep, I promise,” she stated, adding that "Not everything has to be messy and gross.”
"We're both safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters,” she continued. “There doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety."
Siwa first publicly revealed her romance with Prew in February 2021, taking to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the pair on their one month anniversary.
“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” Siwa wrote at the time, going on to describe Prew as being “the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world.”
The pair briefly broke up after nine months of dating in October before .
The Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Siwa's recent sighting.