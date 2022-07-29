Not having it. It seems Natasha Bure had some time to really think about JoJo Siwa's feud with her mom, Candace Cameron Bure — and after sleeping on the situation, she decided no one, especially not a young star, has the right to bash the matriarch.

In a since-deleted Instagram video posted to her account Thursday, July 28, Natasha ripped the Dance Moms alum apart after she dubbed the Full House star the “rudest celebrity I’ve met" in a now-viral TikTok video.