Joe Jonas Removes Diddy Mention From 'Cake by the Ocean' Lyrics During Paris Performance After Rapper's Trafficking Arrest: Watch
Joe Jonas no longer wants to be Sean "Diddy" Combs.
During the Jonas Brothers' recent performance at Paris' LDLC Arena, the 35-year-old seemed to subtly change the lyrics of his rock band DNCE's hit 2015 song "Cake by the Ocean" following Combs' recent arrest on trafficking and racketeering charges.
In now-viral TikTok videos from Jonas' Saturday, September 28, performance, the dad-of-two appeared to skip over singing the disgraced rapper's name when belting out the song's chorus, which references Combs' rumored 2002 relationship with Naomi Campbell and the decades-long friendship they had thereafter.
"Talk to me, baby / I'm goin' blind from this sweet, sweet cravin', woah-oh / Let's lose our minds and go f-----' crazy / I-I-I-I-I, I keep on hopin' we'll eat cake by the ocean, uh," the verse began as normal, though Jonas didn't sing the next line correctly, as it's supposed to state: "I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh."
Instead, Jonas sang an altered line, though it is tough to make out what word he used to replace the Bad Boy Records founder's name before he continued: "Let's lose our minds and go f------ crazy / I-I-I-I-I, I keep on hopin' we'll eat cake by the ocean, uh."
In the comments section of a TikTok video capturing the moment, fans tried to decipher what Jonas sang instead, though there was no confirmation as to what exactly came out of his mouth.
"The lyrics was [sic] 'I'll be Diddy you be Naomi.' He changed it to 'I’ll be Martin you be Naomi,'" one fan guessed, which could work as a reference to country singer Naomi Cooke and her husband, Boys Like Girls band member Martin Johnson.
A second social media user disagreed, claiming, "I think he now says, 'I’ll be watching, you’ll be Naomi,'" while another insisted, "it's actually 'I'll be Watts and you be Naomi," in reference to famed actress Naomi Watts.
Regardless, it seemed pretty clear the name Diddy did not come out of Jonas' mouth during the song, which would make him the latest artist to switch up their lyrics after the disgraced rapper's allegedly dark past was exposed to the public through various sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuits filed against Combs within the past year.
Kesha was first to shade Combs, when she screamed "f--- P. Diddy" while performing her 2010 tune "TiK ToK" at Coachella with Reneé Rapp back in April.
The song lyrics were formally, "Wake up in the mornin' feeling like P. Diddy / Grab my glasses; I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city," with Kesha confirming the change would be permanent when stopped by reporters outside of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in May.
"I stand by that," the "Blah Blah Blah" singer, 37, declared. "I'm not the kind of person that just shuts the f--- up. I know what I stand for. I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth."