Beyoncé Songwriter The-Dream Sued for 'Violent' Rape and 'Horrific' Manipulation
Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant has been accused of sexual assault, physical abuse and manipulating a former mentee in a new lawsuit.
On Tuesday, June 4, Chanaaz Mangroe named both the songwriter and Epic Records in her bombshell legal filing in which she alleged The-Dream promised her if she worked with him, he would "make her the next Beyoncé and Rihanna."
The 46-year-old famously collaborated with a number of famous artists and helped pen hits such as "Single Ladies" and "Umbrella."
However, Mangroe claimed that after she entered in a mentorship with the music producer, it quickly became an "abusive, violent and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters and horrific psychological manipulation."
The court documents detailed one alleged altercation in which she claims the producer locked her "in a dark room adjacent to a recording studio, violently having s-- with her and then leaving her alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end, returning to again have s-- with her and demand that she tell him she loved him."
She further alleged that he attempted to blackmail her by making a video of similar sexual encounters and threatening to show the footage to others.
Mangroe also accused The-Dream of insisting that she perform a sexual act on him in a movie theater while another man watched. Later in the filing she described a separate instance when he allegedly began choking her until she nearly lost consciousness when she rejected his advances.
"As she began to pass out, Dream continued to scream that she was taking advantage of him," the lawsuit said.
Finally, Mangroe alleged the songwriter signed her to his record label "despite the fact that he never intended to truly support her career trajectory, but instead wanted corporate funding to assist in his trafficking venture."
Mangroe spoke out on her lawsuit in a statement shared that same day, claiming this had been "one of the most difficult decisions of her life."
"But, ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter," she concluded.
The producer denied the allegations in his own statement, dubbing them "untrue and defamatory."
"I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals," he continued. "As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations."
The New York Times reported The-Dream's statement.