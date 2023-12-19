OK Magazine
Jon Cryer Isn't 'Going to Rule Out' a 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion After Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre Rekindle Their Friendship

Source: mega
Dec. 19 2023, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Could fans see the return of Alan Harper?

Jon Cryer weighed in on the possibility of a Two and a Half Men reunion happening now that Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen patched up their friendship after their public fallout.

Source: mega

Jon Cryer is open to reprising his role from 'Two and a Half Men'.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, but I haven't talked to Charlie," the 58-year-old said in a recent interview. "I don't know that he knows my number anymore. But anything could happen."

Cryer also shared he was "really glad" the pair made up after being estranged for more than 10 years.

Source: mega

Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen didn't speak for more than ten years.

"I can only say for Chuck, clearly. He has the enormous relief of somebody who's been able to rekindle a friendship that was really meaningful to him," he continued. "He and Charlie were very, very close for the first few years of Two and a Half Men and that they've managed to reconcile is really lovely."

As OK! previously reported, Sheen publicly slammed Lorre as a "little maggot," and a "stupid, stupid man," eventually leading to him being fired from the popular sitcom.

Source: mega

Cryer said he's very happy for Sheen and Lorre.

Lorre later confessed he couldn't watch Two and a Half Men for years because it was "too painful." However, he took a chance and reached out to his reps to ask him about working with him on his new show, Bookie.

"I loved working with Charlie on Two and a Half Men. We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart," Lorre explained. "And more often than not, we had a good time. Assuming he’s in a good place, I’m in a good place."

Source: mega

Sheen is starring on Lorre's new show, 'Bookie'.

"But almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," he added. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again."

"I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing," he said. "And he was also totally game to make fun of himself [in the show]. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."

"His chops were just so finely tuned, as if we had not missed a beat," he continued, referring to their first table read. "That really falls on Charlie being a really good sport.

Cryer spoke with ET about Lorre and Sheen's friendship.

