Charlie Sheen's Sons Are 'Super Grateful' for His Presence as Mom Brooke Mueller Battles Alleged Relapse
Charlie Sheen has made a complete 180 in his life over the past six years.
In a new interview, the Two and a Half Men actor, 58, opened up about being there for his 14-year-old sons, Max and Bob, as their mom, Brooke Mueller, has allegedly relapsed in her sobriety.
"She's trying to figure some stuff out on her end," Sheen admitted of his ex-wife, 46, whom he divorced in 2011. "The boys are proud of me now. They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing."
"But I think they're super grateful that they have a dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual," the patriarch continued.
Despite the Witchouse actress allegedly battling her demons, she and Sheen will "continue to enjoy joint legal custody," according to recently filed court documents. However, their kids' primary residence will be with the sitcom star.
"Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents," the legal papers stated.
However, Mueller will be subjected to drug and alcohol testing weekly at minimum — "as often as required by her probation officer" or "within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from [Sheen] or his attorney" until their sons are of legal age, the papers read.
Despite his more stable life, Sheen recently went through a traumatic ordeal where he was attacked by his neighbor while he was healing from a recent medical procedure.
"He had bandages around [his] neck and face because he had a medical procedure," an insider explained. "So, he was bandaged up when she [allegedly] choked him."
"All he did was answer a door to a knock," the source continued. "He didn’t know who was behind the door and then he was attacked. It was very scary for him and he was shaken up. She [allegedly] forced her way in, strangled him and ripped his shirt and ripped the bandages on his face."
Regardless of the drama, the Money Talks actor is happy he's left his chaotic life in the past. "I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," he said in a recent interview. "That was some alien version of myself."
